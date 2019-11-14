16 former MLAs to join BJp today

16 of the 17 rebel MLAs in Karnataka will join BJP today. The rebel MLAs will join officially BJP in Bengaluru. They will join BJP in the presence of chief minister B.S.Yeddyurappa and state BJP resident Nalin Kumar Kateel.

14 rebel MLAs of the Congress and 3 MLAs of Janata Dal (S) were disqualified by Speaker in July under the anti-defection law.

The supreme Court has approved the disqualification of MLAs. But the apex court has cancelled the Karnataka Speaker’s decision to bar the rebel MLAs from contesting polls till 2023.

The election commission has announced by-election to 15 out of these 17 assembly seats on December 5. Results will be announced on December 9.