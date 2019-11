Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend the first Day-Night test match between India and Bangladesh, held in Eden Gardens, West Bengal. Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee would also be present in the VVIP pavilion to watch the match.

The test series starts on November 22 and will continue till November 26. After the match, an event for honoring Indian boxing legend Mary Kom and Ace shooter Abhinav Bindra will be held.