Apple Macbook Pro officially launched: Know more about specifications, features and price

The Apple has announced the launch of a new Macbook Pro. The new Apple Macbook Pro will come with 16-inch display, revamped keyboard and specifications upgrade.

The latest Macbook from Apple is priced around Rs. 1,72,828 approximately. The 16-inch MacBook Pro is available starting today in select markets.

The new Apple Macbook Pro comes with a scissor switch keyboard along with a “Magic Keyboard.” The keyboard also houses a physical escape button. The new Macbook features as many as six speakers. Other key highlights of the new Macbook Pro include a longer battery life, Touch Bar, Touch ID, Force Touch trackpad and Apple T2 Security Chip.Apple Macbook Pro is powered by up to 8-core chipset and comes with up to 64GB of RAM.

At 16-inches, the new Macbook Pro has the biggest Retina Display ever. It comes with 500 nits brightness, resolution of 3072×1920 pixels, and 226ppi pixel density.

Apple Macbook Pro 16-inch features the latest 6- and 8-core 9th-generation processors with Turbo Boost speeds up to 5.0 GHz. Apple claims the new Macbook Pro has about 2.1 times faster performance than the quad-core Macbook Pro (15-inch).

Users get memory options up to 64GB for the first time. For graphics, Apple’s Macbook Pro offers AMD Radeon Pro 5000M series graphics. In terms of storage, Apple Macbook Pro offers SSD?up to 8TB.