Children’s Day: Google celebrates Nehru’s birthday with a doodle

India is celebrating ‘Children’s Day’ on today, November 14. The day is celebrated on every November 14, as a tribute to India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, fondly known as Chacha Nehru among children, who was born on this day in 1889.

Now the search engine Google marked Children’s Day on Thursday with a colourful doodle.

Every year since 2009, Google hosts a competition ‘Doodle 4 Google’ on Children’s Day. This year’s theme for the Google doodle competition is “When I grow up, I hope…” .

This Google doodle was selected via a drawing competition between students from all over India. The winner of the 2019 Doodle for Google competition is 7-year-old Divyanshi Singhal from Gurgaon. Singhal’s Google Doodle themed “Walking Trees” in future, spreads the message on protecting the next generations from Deforestation.

India used to celebrate Children’s Day in India on 20th November every year before 1956 as the United Nations, in 1954, had declared the day as Universal Children’s Day.

But, after the death of India’s first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru in 1964, a resolution was passed in the parliament unanimously to honour to Nehru declaring his the day of his birth anniversary, 14th November as National Children’s Day.