Facebook take action for breaking rules: Billions of accounts, posts removed

The world’s largest social media network Facebook has taken action against posts and accounts that break its community standards. The posts and accounts which propagate hate speech, sexual activity and other offensive contents were removed.

During the second and third quarter this year Facebook has removed 58 million posts for adult nudity and sexual activity. 5.7 million posts were removed for harassment and bullying and 11.4 million posts for hate speech. The company has removed 3.2 billion fake accounts in this six months. During last year 1.5 billion fake accounts were removed. This was informed by Community Standards Enforcement Report of Facebook.

The Facebook also policed the social media sharing platform Instagram for the first time. Around 1.2 million photos or videos involving child nudity.