Pakistan government takes important decision on the closed Hindu temples in the country

The pakistan government has decided to reopen the closed Hindu temples in the country. This was informed by Ahmad Jawad, spokesperson of ruling Tehreek-E-Insaf party.

The Imran Khan lead government took this decision after considering the long-standing demand from the Hindu community in the country. The government has decided to reclaim and restore 400 temples to the Hindu citizens of Pakistan.

The process will begin with two historic shrines in Sialkot and Peshawar. Sialkot has a functioning Jagannath Temple and now the 1,000-year-old Shivalaya Teja Singh is set to be restored.

In Peshawar, the Pakistani courts had ordered reopening of the Gorakhnath Temple and it’s been declared a heritage site.

A survey conducted by the All Pakistan Hindu Rights Movement has found out that 428 Hindu temples at the time of Partition and 408 of them were turned into toy stores, restaurants, government offices and schools after 1990.

According to a recent government estimate, at least 11 temples in Sindh, four in Punjab, three in Balochistan and two in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were operational in 2019.