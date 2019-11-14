Rafale Case: Supreme Court announced its verdict on review petitions

The Supreme Court has today announced its verdict on review petitions seeking a court monitored inquiry in tot the procurement of 36 Rafale jets by the union government. The supreme Court dismissed the pleas by mentioning that there was no grounds for FIR.

On May 10, the apex court had reserved the decision on the pleas. The petitions were filed by former Union ministers Yashwant Sinha, Arun Shourie and activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan. The petitions soughts a re-examination of Supreme Court’s findings that there was no occasion to doubt the decision-making process in the procurement of 36 Rafale fighter jets.

A Bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph has pronounced verdicts on three review petitions filed by the trio, lawyer Vineet Dhandha and Aam Aadmi Party lawmaker Sanjay Singh.

On December 14, 2018, the apex court dismissed the petitions seeking an investigation into alleged irregularities in the Rs 58,000 crore deal.