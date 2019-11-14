‘Some people work as BJP’s mouthpiece,’ Says Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday took strong exception to the imposition of President’s Rule in Maharashtra and said there are some people who are working as a BJP mouthpiece. She also went on to say that her state also has some people of the same kind who are trying to run a parallel government.

“There are some people who are working like a BJP mouthpiece. In my state also you have seen people trying to run a parallel government,” Mamata said in reference to Maharashtra Governor imposing President’s Rule in the state.