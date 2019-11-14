Swami Vivekananda statue vandalised at Jawaharlal Nehru University

A statue of Swami Vivekananda inside Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in New Delhi was vandalised and some objectionable messages were written by miscreants on Wednesday night.

While there is no clarity on who defaced the statue, it is clear that the messages were directed at the Bharatiya Janata Party and its affiliates.

The incident has come to light just a day after students entered the JNU administration block and left painted messages for vice-chancellor Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar. The students had earlier demanded to meet him and discuss the hostel fee hike.