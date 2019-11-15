4 people booked for ‘thrashing and ‘forcing to drink urine’ a Dalit man

Punjab police has booked four people for attacking a Dalit man. The police has booked residents of Sangrur’ Changaliwala village for beating and forcing Jagmale Singh to drink urine.

The accused has been identified as Rinku, Amarjeeth Singh, Lucky and Goli. The police has registered against the accused under various sections of IPC and the SC/ST (Preventions of Atrocities) Act on the complaint of Jagmale Singh.

As per Jagmale Singh, he had an altercation with accused Rinku, his father and Lucky earlier this month and the issue was sorted out. But on November 7, Rinku called him to his house where he was thrashed by the accused. Later they forced him to drink urine.