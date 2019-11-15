‘Ayodhya verdict is best verdict’: Shia Waqf Board chairman donates Rs 51,000 for Ram temple

The Ayodhya verdict which was declared by a constitution bench headed by the Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi is ‘best ever verdict’ says the Uttar Pradesh Shia Waqf Board chairman.

Wasim Rizvi, the chairman of UP Shia Waqf Board has also announced that he will be donating Rs.51,000 for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

” Now preparations are on for the construction of a grand temple at the Ram Janmasthan. Since Lord Ram is the ancestor of all of us, Muslims also, Rs.51,000 on behalf of the ‘Wasim Rizvi Films’ is being given to Ram Janmabhoomi Nays towards tempe construction”, said Rizvi.

Rizvi also made it clear that the Shia Waqf Board will help in the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya. “Ram temple in Ayodhya is a matter of pride for ‘Rambhakts’ world over and also in India”, added Rizvi.