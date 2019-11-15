CISF Jawan denies accepting 11 Lakh rupees as dowry, Accepts 11 rupees as a good will gesture

As the Indian society is bound with many social evils like dowry, a CISF Jawan of Rajasthan cadre proved a soldier against the evil system by kindly refusing to accept the 11 lakh rupees extended to him.

The groom, Jithendra Singh, works as a constable in Rajasthan cadre and is currently deployed in Chasthisgarh. He, however, accepted 11 rupees as a goodwill gesture from his Father-in-law Govind Singh and went on to tie the wedlock with Chanchal his daughter. His actions had motivated many youths in Social media and comments are pouring in congratulating and wishing the newlywed.