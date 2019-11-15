Deepika , Ranveer seek blessings at Golden temple : See Pics

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, along with their families have returned to Mumbai after visiting the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Friday a day after their first wedding anniversary. The Padukones and the Bhavnanis had visited the Tirumala Tirupati Temple on Thursday to seek blessings of Lord Venkateswara.

The families posed for photographs after praying at the Golden Temple. All of them covered their heads in the gurudwara premises and were dressed in traditional Indian wear. While Deepika was in a purple kurta salwar and had vermillion on her forehead, Ranveer was seen twinning with her in a matching kurta pyjama. Deepika’s sister Anisha, mother Ujjala and father Prakash Padukone and Ranveer’s father Jagjit Bhavnani, mother Anju and sister Ritika were also seen praying at the holy temple.