Flight crew grounded for overshooting runway

The flight crew of Indian budget airliner ‘GoAir’ was grounded for overshooting the runway. The crew of s Nagpur-Bengaluru has been grounded. The flight overshoots the runway at the airport in Bengaluru on Monday. This was informed by the airliner on Thursday.

“On November 11, our flight (G8 811) from Nagpur to Bengaluru carried out go around over the Bengaluru airport and was diverted to Hyderabad,” said the airline in a statement to IANS.

Major air mishap averted with GoAir at Bengaluru Aiprort on 11th November, aircraft landed outside the runway due to bad weather.All passengers safe. Crew was grounded and Directorate General of Civil Aviation(DGCA) has launched investigation. pic.twitter.com/4vVc8GvPAR — ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2019

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) ordered an investigation into the incident, involving an Airbus A320, for overshooting the runway and then undertaking a risky take-off from a grass strip.

The aircraft with 180 passengers and crew took off and landed at the Hyderabad airport, after not being able to land at the city airport.