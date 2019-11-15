Former Miss World Manushi Chhillar to debut in Bollywood

Former Miss World Manushi Chhillar is all set to enter Bollywood film industry. The beauty from Haryana has been signed for a film.

Manushi Chhillar will play the role of Sanyogita in the period film ‘Prithviraj’. Bollywood superstar Akshay kumar is playing the role of Prithviraj in the film.

The new has been confirmed by Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. ” IT’S OFFICIAL… Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar makes her big screen debut… Paired opposite Akshay Kumar in Yash Raj’s historical film #Prithviraj… Manushi will play the role of Sanyogita… Directed by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi… Produced by Aditya Chopra”, Taran Adarsh tweeted.

The big budget film will be released next year Diwali. The film is directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi and is bank rolled by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj films.