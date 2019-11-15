Latest NewsNEWSIndiaEducation

Gross act of disrespect, Students misbehaving with teacher in UP school, Video viral

Nov 15, 2019
The video of a UP teacher roughed up by her class goes viral over the internet. The incident happened in UPs Raebareli and the teacher can be heard asking her students to maintain class decorum.

The students can be seen using chairs to beat the teacher and taken aback with the violence she leaves the classroom.

????? ????????? ??? ?? ??? ??….??? ???? ?? ????? ????????? ??…?? ???? ???? ?? ???????? ???? ?? ??…?? ???? ?? ??????? ??…

Ajay Agrawal ????? ?? ????? ???? ??????, ?? ?????????, ????

