Jawa Perak Bobber launched in India : Price and Features

Jawa has launched the Perak bobber in India at Rs 1.95 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. The bikes will be available through 105 dealerships for now with further expansion of 75 dealerships. Bookings for the bike will begin in January 2020 which will be followed by deliveries in April.

The Perak is powered by a 334cc, liquid cooled, single cylinder, DOHC engine which develops 30bhp and 31nm of torque. According to Mahindra, the new engine has been developed from scratch and will be BS-VI ready. The new Jawa motorcycle gets a completely new frame and is different from that seen on the Mahindra Mojo. The bike gets a telescopic fork at the front and twin shock absorbers at the back with a gas-charged canister at the bottom. Braking is handled by a single disc brake at the front and a rear drum brake at the back. Therefore, the Perak also gets a dual-channel ABS.