“ No alternative of a mosque for anything in the world”: Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind on Ayodhya verdict

The Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind (JuH), a prominent Muslim organization and a key litigant in the Ayodhya title suit has decided not to accept the five-acre land for building the mosque.

Arshad Madani the president of JuH informed this in New Delhi after the working committee meeting of the organization. He said that two crucial decisions were taken in the working committee meeting. One was related to the five-acre alternative land for a mosque and the other was the possibility of filing a review plea.

“The working committee unanimously decided there can be no ‘badal’ (alternative) of a mosque for anything in the world — neither money nor land. It will not be right for any Muslim outfit to accept barter,” said Ashhad Rashidi, the JuH Uttar Pradesh president.

The meeting has appointed a five member fact-finding committee to seek legal opinion in the matter.

The Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind, one of the most influential Muslim organization in the country was was founded in 1919.