18 Killed after lightning strikes in Pakistan

Lightning strikes killed at least 18 people and injured several more during a deadly night in Pakistan’s Thar desert, police said on Friday, describing the deaths as “unprecedented”.Thunderstorms and a heavy downpour caused havoc in several villages, destroying dozens of homes, in an unusual rainfall event that a meteorologist says could be linked to climate change.

It was the lightning strikes in 18 different places which had the greatest impact.”We have so far confirmation of 18 deaths in our district,” Abdulah Ahmed, the police chief of the region – which is located in southern Sindh province and stretches over 22,000 square kilometers (8,500 square miles) – said.

He said that officers in each village had verified that each death was caused by lightning strike.