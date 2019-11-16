Anil Ambani resigns as director of Reliance Communications

Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani Friday resigned as the director of Reliance Communications.Other directors of the company who have tendered their resignations are Chhaya Virani, Ryna Karani, Manjari Kacker and Suresh Rangachar.

While Ambani, Virani, and Kacker put in their papers from the office of director on Friday (November 15), Karani resigned as director on Thursday (November 14), according to reports.

The other director Suresh Rangachar also tendered his resignation on Wednesday (November 13). Previously, Manikantan V had also put in his papers director and chief financial officer (CFO) of Reliance Communications on October 4, 2019.

The company has submitted Manikantan V’s resignation papers and D Vishwanath’s appointment as executive director and CFO respectively, to the committee of creditors (CoC) for their approval.

Reliance Communications in its release further said that as the said resignations and appointment are vetted by the CoC, the company will make further disclosures to the stock exchanges accordingly.