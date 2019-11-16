“Asaduddin Owaisi is new version of Zakir Naik”,says Union Minister

“Asaduddin Owaisi is becoming the second Zakir Naik. If he speaks more than required, then we do have law and order problem in our country,” Union Minister Mr Babul Supriyo said in West Bengal.

Zakir Naik is a controversial Islamic preacher, whose extradition from Malaysia is being sought by India on charges of money laundering and hate speech.The AIMIM leader came under attack after he demanded the reconstruction of Babri mosque, which was demolished by Hindu activists in 1992.

“I want my masjid back,” Mr Owaisi tweeted on Friday, days after the Supreme Court ordered the construction of Ram temple on the disputed site in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.