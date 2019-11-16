Aussie fire-fighters felt the warmth of Indian Sikh community,tastes home-cooked meals

The Aussie fire-fighters striving to put out wild fires in South Turramurra on Sydney’s North Shore, were comforted by the Indian Sikh community who served them hot home made food.

The meals were served during lunch break by members of the Guru Nanak Gurudwara Turramurra Sikh Temple. The community brought food for the firemen to thank them. The fire men relished on two varieties of curry,roti,juice and fresh water.

“We are grateful for these acts of kindness, however we want to acknowledge that they are not expected, as we are happy to do the job that we are tasked to do without payment or reward,” said one fire fighter.