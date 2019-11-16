BJP workers deface Rahul Gandhi’s posters during nation wide protest

On Saturday, BJP workers tear and deface posters of Rahul Gandhi during a protest in Kolkata demanding an apology from the Congress leader after Supreme Court dismissed Rafale review petitions.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday kickstarted its nation-wide demonstration demanding Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to issue an apology for levelling ‘baseless allegations’ on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and misleading the country on Rafale deal.

West Bengal: BJP workers tear and deface posters of Rahul Gandhi during a protest in Kolkata demanding an apology from Rahul Gandhi after Supreme Court dismissed #Rafale review petitions. pic.twitter.com/3WfILLgV78 — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2019

In Mumbai, the BJP workers assembled and shouted slogans against Rahul and Congress and asked the former party president to answer for his allegations on the Prime Minister. News agency ANI shared pictures of protest held by BJP in Mumbai today.