Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh look jaw-droppingly stunning in these pictures: See pics

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are the most cutest Bollywood couples. The celebrity couples had recently in last week celebrated their first wedding anniversary. The couple had visited Tirupati temple and Golden temple with their families. The photos of which were rocking the internet.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, along with their families have returned to Mumbai after visiting the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Friday a day after their first wedding anniversary.

The Padukones and the Bhavnanis had visited the Tirumala Tirupati Temple on Thursday to seek blessings of Lord Venkateswara.

While Deepika was in a purple kurta salwar and had vermillion on her forehead, Ranveer was seen twinning with her in a matching kurta pyjama.

Deepika’s sister Anisha, mother Ujjala and father Prakash Padukone and Ranveer’s father Jagjit Bhavnani, mother Anju and sister Ritika were also seen praying at the holy temple.