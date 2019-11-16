Free entry in Dubai parks for selected residents

The Dubai Municipality informed that it will allow Omani visitors and residents to enter the public parks for free on November 18, 2019. This decision was announced through the official Instagram page of Dubai Municipality.
This special privilege is given to mark the occasion of the 49 National Day of Oman.
Citizens and residents in Oman can also expect two extended weekends in November over the occasion of the country’s National Day. . Celebrations will be observed on November 18 and 19 (Monday and Tuesday).
