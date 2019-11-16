DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndia

Indian Navy aircraft crashes, pilots eject safely

Nov 16, 2019, 01:13 pm IST
Less than a minute

A MiG-29K fighter aircraft of Indian Navy has crashed near Goa. Both the pilots were safe as they ejected out of the aircraft safely.

The aircraft crashed soon it took off for a training mission. The aircraft is attached to INS Hansa located near Dabolim in Goa. The aircraft was hit by a bird and caught fire on its right engine.

” The MiG-29K trainer aircraft suffered an engine fire. The pilots Captain M.Sheokhand and Lt.Commander Deepak Yadav ejected safely”, informed Navy spokesperson.

 

 

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close