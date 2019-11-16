Indian Navy aircraft crashes, pilots eject safely

A MiG-29K fighter aircraft of Indian Navy has crashed near Goa. Both the pilots were safe as they ejected out of the aircraft safely.

Indian Navy Sources: A MiG-29K fighter aircraft crashed in Goa soon after it took off for a training mission. Both the pilots have managed to eject safely. The aircraft involved in the crash was a trainer version of the fighter jet. pic.twitter.com/nMWPYOeUFN — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2019

The aircraft crashed soon it took off for a training mission. The aircraft is attached to INS Hansa located near Dabolim in Goa. The aircraft was hit by a bird and caught fire on its right engine.

” The MiG-29K trainer aircraft suffered an engine fire. The pilots Captain M.Sheokhand and Lt.Commander Deepak Yadav ejected safely”, informed Navy spokesperson.