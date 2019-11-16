Minor girl raped by auto-rickshaw driver, delivers baby

Andhra Pradesh Police has arrested an auto-rickshaw driver for allegedly raping a minor girl. The police has arrested the accused who raped a 17-year-old girl and refused to marry her after she became pregnant from Vizianagaram district on Friday .

The girl delivered a baby boy at a government hospital in Gajapathinagaram town in the district on Wednesday. The doctors who got suspicious as the girl refused to breastfeed the newborn and was reluctant to care for the infant. The infant was shifted to the children’s ward after the girl did not feed the baby.

The hospital authorities lodged a complaint with Gajapathinagaram Police for a medico-legal case, as the girl is a minor and was cheated by a man.

After repeated questioning the victim told the police about the man who raped her. As per the victim, she was cheated by an auto driver who trapped her and exploited her sexually after promising to marry her.

The girl is from a village near Gajapathinagaram town and her parents, both daily wage labourers, were away on work when she became pregnant. When they came to know about , she was in advanced stages of pregnancy. The girl’s mother admitted her to the hospital on Wednesday.

The police have lodged case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for raping a minor girl and also under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act of 2012.