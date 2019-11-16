Modi Govt plans to introduce ‘One Nation, One Pay Day’ system

To safeguard the interest of workers in formal sector, particularly working class, the Centre is planning to introduce ‘One Nation, One Pay Day’ system, Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar said on Friday.

“There should be a pan-India single wage day every month across various sectors to ensure that workers get timely payment of salaries. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is keen on this legislation to get passed soon.

Similarly, we are also looking at uniform minimum wages across sectors which will safeguard better livelihood of workers,” said Gangwar addressing at ‘Security Leadership Summit 2019’ organised by the Central Association of Private Security Industry (CAPSI).

The OSH Code was introduced in the Lok Sabha on July 23, 2019. The Code will streamline the private sector by enhancing the coverage of workers manifold by merging 13 central labour laws into a single code.