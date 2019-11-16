MS Dhoni to comeback: See the training video of MS Dhoni

Former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni has taken a break from cricket just after the ICC world Cup.

Dhoni has not played a competitive game since the World Cup semifinal against New Zealand in July.

Dhoni has made him unavailable for the matches that India played after the ICC world cup. There were rumours about his retirement also.

But now giving a reply to all these, the legendary player is back. A video of Dhoni doing nets practise is storming the internet. Dhoni had a net session at the JSCA Stadium in Ranchi on Thursday, raising hopes of a comeback.

However, he remains unavailable for the three T20s and as many ODIs against the West Indies starting December 6 in Mumbai.

If this doesn’t give you Goosebumps, we don’t know what will.?? Here’s another one from @msdhoni’s net session at JSCA.#MSDhoni #DhoniAtJSCA #Mahiway pic.twitter.com/My4DF3n9Nc — MS Dhoni Fans Official (@msdfansofficial) November 15, 2019

“He is not available for the West Indies series,” a BCCI official said on Friday.