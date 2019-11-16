Pakistani air traffic controller helps Indian flight from disaster

An air traffic controller in Pakistan saved a Indian flight from a disaster. The incident took place on Thursday. The flight was flying from the Indian city of Jaipur to Muscat.

As per reports, the plane carrying 150 passengers, was flying over the Karachi when it was caught in the middle of a weather pattern with lots of lightning. This could have resulted in a catastrophe.

Following the lightning strikes, the plane dropped down from an altitude of 36,000 feet to 34,000 feet almost immediately. As a result, the pilot initiated emergency protocol and broadcast ‘Mayday’ to nearby stations.

The air traffic controller from Pakistan responded to the call of the pilot and directed it through the dense air traffic in the vicinity for the remainder of the journey in Pakistani airspace.