Police issues warning for Sharjah residents

The Sharjah police has issued a warning for the residents. The police has warned the residents not to leave the buildings unattended, to protect it from being safe havens for criminals who commit theft, murder, rape and other crimes. He also stressed the need to storing construction tools and materials, especially cables, windows and doors, in closed places, adding not to leave the buildings open.

The police have intensified patrols that monitor the places which could be used for practising illegal activities, especially the dilapidated old houses and the buildings where construction work has been stopped.

The Sharjah Police have confirmed that after intensified inspections and awareness campaigns, the number of reports related to the illegal practices in the under-construction buildings and abandoned houses have come down.

This move came as many residents expressed their concerns over the abuse of the under-construction buildings and dilapidated houses, which are being used as shelter of illegal workers and dens of criminals.

According Article 282 of civil transaction law holds the landlord responsible for any harmful act happened because of abandoning and neglecting the building.