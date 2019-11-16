Release date of Anurag Basu’s new film announced

The release date of Bollywood film directed by ace filmmaker Anurag Basu announced. The makers announced the new release date in a press statement.

The action-comedy film starring Abhishek Bachchan has been shifted from a February release to March 13, 2020. The reason for the change is unknown.

This is the second time that the film’s release has been shifted. Earlier, it was set for release in January. An earlier statement stated that the film will hit theatres on February 21, 2020.

Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkumar Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, and Pankaj Tripathi also plays crucial roles in the film. It’s the first time that the trio will be seen together in a film.

While Rajkumar and Pankaj have earlier shared screen space in ‘Stree’, and ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’, it’s the first time that Abhishek and Aditya will be seen together working with Tripathi.

The film is being produced by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Anurag Basu, Tani Somarita Basu, and Krishan Kumar.