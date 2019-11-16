Teaser of Jeethu joseph film starring Karhti-Jyothika released: Video

The first look poster and teaser of Malayali filmmaker Jeethu joseph’s new Tamil film has been released. The film titled ‘Thambi’ has Karthi and Jyothika in the lead role. This is for the first time that karthi sharing screen space with jyothika, the wife of his elder brother Suriya.

The teaser of the mystery thriller was released by Suriya. ” I’m very happy that Jo & Karthi are sharing screen space! Here’s my #Thambi @Karthi_offl ‘s #ThambiTeaser “, Surya captioned.

it is said that Jyothika is playing the elder sister role of Karthi in the film. Thambi also had Sathyaraj, Ansan paul, Nikhila Vimal and Ammu Abhirami in lead roles.

The film is bank rolled by Viacom 18 Studios and Parallel Minds. R.D.Rajasekhar has cranked the camera and Govinda Vasanth is composing the music.

The film will be released on December 20.