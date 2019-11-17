“Be a Muslim in your Heart” released at Sharjah International Book fair

“Be a Muslim in your Heart”,a book on inner planes of spirituality authored by Indian expat,Ali Askar Mahbubi was released at Sharjah International Book Fair.The ceremony was held at the pavillion of Muhammed bin Rashid Knowledge Foundation.The book was released by Mr.Hussain Muhammed, Head of corporate communication Foundation.

The author Ali Askar hails from South Indian state of Kerala and is currently working in Dubai.The book introduces the teachings of his spiritual guide and Master, Hazrat Muhammad Bava Usthad who resides in Edappal,Malappuram in Kerala.

The book release ceremony held at the Muhammed bin Rashid Knowledge Foundation pavilion was attended by the author Ali Askar together with Muhammad Ali Punnakkan,popular lyricist Ibrahim Karakkad,Shemeer Sulthani Karunagappaly,Rashid and Hyder Ali.