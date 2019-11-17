Chinese soldiers arrive in Hong Kong to clean up the littered streets by protestors

The Chinese Peoples Liberation Army arrived for the first time in Hong Kong a little after protesters clashed infront of Polytechnic University with Hong Kong police.

The China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers in shorts and t-shirts appeared in streets outside their base, helping residents clean up debris after anti-government protests blocked roads.The presence of PLA troops on the streets, even to help clean up, could stoke further controversy over the Chinese-ruled territory’s autonomous status.

A government spokesman said it did not seek PLA assistance but the Army extended its voluntary service to clean up the mess left out by protesters.