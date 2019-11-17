‘Gautam Gambhir missing,Last seen eating Jalebi’ Posters trolling former cricketer stretched all over Delhi

Posters trolling cricketer turned politician Gautam Gambhir are stretched over length and breadth of Delhi.The Delhiites ire sparked when the BJP MP was found missing in meetings called on to counter the severe Delhi pollution.

The Posters read:“Have you seen him? Last he was found eating Jalebis in Indoor,The whole Delhi is insearch for him”.There was a meeting held at November 15 in which Gautam Gambhir was absent.He was in Indoor doing cricket commentary and later shared some light moments with VVS Lakshman eating Poha and Jalebi,of which there were social media posts.

AAP and sevaral opposition parties had earlier questioned Gautam Gambhir’s absence on meetings.