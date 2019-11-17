Long holiday announced in a GCC country

The Oman authorities has announced National Day holiday for public and private sector.

The holidays has been declared for both the private sector and public sector employees from Wednesday, November 27 to Thursday, November 28. Work will resume on Sunday, December 1.

The decision also allowed employers and employees to agree on work arrangements to compensate for this holiday if the necessity arises.

Oman will celebrate 49th National Day on November 18. It precedes the birthday of Sultan Qaboos bin Said on 19 November.