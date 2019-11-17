Maharashtra:Congress-NCP meeting changed to Monday

The meeting scheduled on Sunday between pre-poll allies Congress and NCP had been changed to Monday.The allies have already worked out a common minimum program with the Shivsena to form a government and the Monday talks would put forth further clarity in the agendas of all three parties.The meeting will take place in the residence of Sonia Gandhi.

Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi and NCP chief Sharad Pawar will lead the talks with veteran party heads of both sides.Congress had previously taken a decision to back the NCP-Shivsena alliance with out actrively participating in the government which is said to be shifting with on-going talks with Pawar. The parties are uni-vocal in their decision to haste government formation to raise the President’s rule imposed in the state on Tuesday.

The grand old party however demands the right wing Shivsena to soften its hard line Hindutwa policies to enter in to a stable three party allaince.