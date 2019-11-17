Rajapakse era in Srilanka,Gotabhaya Rajapakse thanks Modi for his well wishes

The defense secretary who led Srilanka out of two decade long civilwar Gotabhaya Rajapakse 70, was elected the Srilankan President.Rajapakse showed clear dominance all over the counting process and was elected with clear majority.Rajapakse is the younger brother of Mahinda Rajapakse and is credited with crushing the LTTE insurgency with an iron fist killing V. Prabhakaran and his family in 2009.

Rajapakse after the victory was annaounced thanked Indian PM Modi who extended him well wishes earlier at the time he was well ahead of his nearest opponent Sajeet Premadasa.He also thanked the people of India and sought developments to boost friendship and expressed hope to meet the Indian premiere soon.

PM Modi tweeted,Congratulations,Gotabhaya Rajapakse for your win in Presidential elections.Wishing to work together with you for bolstering the long standing brotherhood between the citizens of our two nations and mutual cooperation on strengthening peace,prosperity and security in our region.

Rajapakse expressed hope to meet PM Modi soon.