Rogue elephant ‘Laden’ dies after 5 days in captivity

The wild rogue elephant that killed five people in Goalpara in Assam died in captivity in the early hours of Sunday. The rogue elephant was nicknamed ‘Laden’ by the people .

While the locals had nicknamed the rogue as “Laden” after the late Al Qaeda chief Osama Bin Laden, it was named as “Krishna” after he was captured.

The elephant was tranquilised and captured from Rongjuli forest division in Goalpara district on November 11, after a massive hunt. The forest department had shifted the animal to Orang National Park the next day.

“The animal was doing fine but the keepers have reported that it died around 5.30am today,” said a senior official at the Orang National Park.

The cause of death is not known yet. The Assam government had already sent a team of expert veterinarians, to carry out a postmortem on the dead elephant to ascertain the cause of its death.

The elephant-human conflict, mainly because of shrinking natural habitats, has resulted in the deaths of around 2,300 people over the last five years, and around 700 elephants since 2011.