Srilanka Presidential elections: Rajapaksa close to dominant win,PM Modi extends good wishes before formal declaration

The vote count for Lankan Presidential election is on going and the former defense Secretary and younger brother of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa,Gotbaya Rajapaksa is heading to a dominant victory.

He is leading the poll count by 48.2 percent with the nearest adversary Sajeet Premdasa, son of former President Ranasinghe follows with 45.3 percent.The leftist candidate Kumara Disanayake was left behind with 4.8 percent votes.

Rajapakse spokesman Kehelya Rambukweala said Rajapakse will get 53 percent vote and his swearing in as President will take place on Monday or on Tuesday.Meanwhile Indian PM Modi had extended his well wishes to Rajapaksa.

The election was the island countries first major poll after the Easter day Church bombing which killed scores attending a mass.Over 60,000 security forces had been deployed in the country for ensuring smooth electoral turn over.