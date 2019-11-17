This photoshoot of Shama Sikander rules internet:See pics

Shama Sikander is an Indian actress who is best recognised for her lead roles in TV series like ‘Yeh Meri Life Hai’ and the short film ‘Sexaholic’ and the mini-series ‘Maaya: Slave of Her Desires’.

Sikander has appeared in numerous Bollywood films, including starting her career with the 1999 Aamir Khan starrer ‘Mann’. Her next release is the Bollywood thriller ‘Bypass Road’ is scheduled for November this year.

Sikander is regarded as a fashion icon and an entrepreneur / creative director who produces original content under the banner Shama Sikander Films Pvt. Ltd. She has also owned a fashion brand also.

