DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsKerala

Trains cancelled due to track maintenance in Kerala

Nov 17, 2019, 04:14 pm IST
Less than a minute

The Southern Railway informed that some trains transport may be disrupted due to annual track maintenance and safety works. Some passenger trains are cancelled and some long distance running trains may be late because of the maintenance work.

Cancelled trains:

Coimbatore- Thrissur passenger train  and Thrissur -Kannur passenger train  will not run between Shornur and Thrissur. Nilambur -Kottayam passenger train  has been temporarily cancelled between Ernakulam and Shornur. Palaruvi Express is temporarily cancelled between Palakkad and Ernakulam.

Okha express will be stopped at Shornur for 1 hour 20 minutes. Ganga Nagar- Kochuveli express, Veraval express, Gandhidham- Nagercoil express will be running late.

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close