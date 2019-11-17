Trains cancelled due to track maintenance in Kerala

The Southern Railway informed that some trains transport may be disrupted due to annual track maintenance and safety works. Some passenger trains are cancelled and some long distance running trains may be late because of the maintenance work.

Cancelled trains:

Coimbatore- Thrissur passenger train and Thrissur -Kannur passenger train will not run between Shornur and Thrissur. Nilambur -Kottayam passenger train has been temporarily cancelled between Ernakulam and Shornur. Palaruvi Express is temporarily cancelled between Palakkad and Ernakulam.

Okha express will be stopped at Shornur for 1 hour 20 minutes. Ganga Nagar- Kochuveli express, Veraval express, Gandhidham- Nagercoil express will be running late.