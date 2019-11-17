Two jets collide after landing at airport

Two jet planes has collided just after landing at airport. The shocking incident happened at Frankfurt airport in Germany. No one has injured in the incident.

A Boeing flight of korean Air and Airbus of of Air Namibia has collided each other. The collision took place just after the landing on Saturday evening.

The authorities are working to determine the cause of the collision. The collision affected the horizontal stabilizer of Korean flight and wingship of Air Namibia’s flight.

The returning of Korean flight to Seoul was delayed due to the accident.