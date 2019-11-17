You will be fined Dh.400 for this violation in UAE

Drivers will be fined Dh.400 for violating lane regulations while driving vehicles. This was informed by the Sharjah Police.

The Sharjah police in a video shared on their official social media handle has raised this warning. The video of overtaking-related violations has been shown in the video.

Sharjah police warned about the dangers of not giving way to vehicles that have the advantage of the road and coming from the behind. Violators will be fined Dh.400.