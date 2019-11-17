You will get 75% discount on traffic fines in Dubai:Know more

Drivers will get 75% discount on their accumulated traffic fines in Dubai if they have not committed any traffic violation since February 7, this year. This was informed by Dubai police.

Dubai police has officially launched the third phase of their ‘Traffic Fines Settlement Initiative’.

” #DubaiPolice officially launch the third phase of the “Traffic Fines Settlement” initiative offering 75% on accumulated fines for those who haven’t committed any traffic violations since the 7th of February 2019″, Dubai police tweeted.

#DubaiPolice officially launch the third phase of the “Traffic Fines Settlement” initiative offering 75% on accumulated fines for those who haven’t committed any traffic violations since the 7th of February 2019.#YourSecurityOurHappiness #SmartSecureTogether pic.twitter.com/vR8HKrHogR — Dubai Police???? ??? (@DubaiPoliceHQ) November 7, 2019

The ‘Traffic Fines Settlement Initiative’ was launched on February 7 by Dubai police. As per this scheme divers who did not commit any violations for three months will get a 25% discount on their fines. Drivers who did not commit any violation for six months will get a discount of 50%. And in the third phase drivers who did not commit any violation for nine months will be getting 75% discount.