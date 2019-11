An avalanche hit an Indian patrol team on Monday afternoon at Siachen glacier.8 soldiers are trapped under thick snow. Rescue operation are underway,officials said.

The avalanche took place in the Northern Glacier at 3 PM, where altitude is around 18,000 feet and above, AMI reported.Situated on the northern edge of the Himalayas in Ladakh, the glacier which reaches heights of 22,000 feet at places is prone to avalanches.