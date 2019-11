Ayushmann Khurrana’s comedy drama ‘Bala’ is showing warm up signs of comfortably entering the 100 crore club.The movie bagged 90.74 crore on its 10 th day of release.Yami Gautam plays the female lead in the movie.

The movie portrays the difficult and comic events a young man has to endure after he starts to bald prematurely.This will be Ayushmann and Yami’s third movie to enter the 100 crore club.