BSNL announces new prepaid plan with 2GB daily data

BSNL has launched a Rs. 998 prepaid recharge plan with 2GB daily data benefits for 210 days. The new BSNL prepaid plan doesn’t include any unlimited voice calling and SMS message benefits. The data-only plan also includes personalised ringback tone (PRBT) benefits for two months. The Rs. 998 BSNL prepaid plan comes days after the state-owned telco brought the Rs. 997 recharge plan with unlimited voice calls, data benefits, and 100 daily SMS messages for 180 days.

As per the listing on the BSNL Kerala website, the Rs. 998 prepaid recharge plan carries 2GB data per day for 210 days. Post the high-speed data quota, speed reduces to 80Kbps. The plan also carries PRBT benefits for two months.