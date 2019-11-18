DH Latest NewsNEWSInternational

Chinese aircraft carrier sailed through Taiwan Strait in an act of dominance over South China sea

Nov 18, 2019, 11:01 pm IST
China confirmed on Monday (Nov 18) that its first domestically built aircraft carrier had sailed through the Taiwan Strait for “routine” training and tests after Taipei accused Beijing of intimidation around upcoming elections.The unidentified ship is the second  indigenous  developed  Air craft carrier of China.

The ship, which has yet to be named, is Beijing’s second carrier and will add massive firepower to its navy as it faces tensions with Taiwan and regional neighbors around the disputed South China Sea. China had asked US military to ‘stop flexing its muscles’ in the South China sea to avoid adding “new uncertainties” over Taiwan.

 

 

